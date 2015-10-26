HONG KONG Oct 26 Hong Kong shares finished down on Monday after China's central bank cut interest rates and bank reserve ratios Friday evening.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.2 percent, to 23,116.25, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.1 percent, to 10,747.68 points.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.5 billion shares.

(Reporting by Shanghai bureau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)