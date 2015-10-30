HONG KONG Oct 30 Hong Kong shares finished down on Friday as declines in energy and technology stocks weighed on the index.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.8 percent, to 22,640.04, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.4 percent, to 10,396.58 points.

The Hang Seng was down 2.6 percent on the week and up 8.1 percent on the month.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.6 billion shares.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)