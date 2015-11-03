SHANGHAI Nov 3 Hong Kong shares finished higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in global markets after the benchmark for U.S. tech stocks hit its highest in 15 years.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.9 percent, to 22,568.43, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.4 percent, to 10,283.42 points.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.5 billion shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)