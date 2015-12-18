Dec 18 Hong Kong stocks ended Friday slightly lower, as many sectors corrected after the previous session's relief rally following the long-expected U.S. interest rate hike.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.5 percent, to 21,755.56, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.3 percent, to 9,634.41 points.

For the week, the Hang Seng was up 1.4 percent and the HSCE advanced 3.5 percent.

On Friday, investors took cues from sluggish U.S. and regional markets.

Nearly all sectors fell. Energy and resources shares declined sharply, as fears of global economic slowdown resurfaced.

The Hong Kong-listed shares of China Vanke Co Ltd hit a record high on Friday as a spat between Chairman Wang Shi and its top shareholder over control of the home-builder fuelled speculation of a bidding war.

After the lunch break, Vanke suspended trading, saying the company was planning additional share sales. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)