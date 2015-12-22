Dec 22 Hong Kong stocks were little changed on Tuesday as trading activities started to wind down for the Christmas holiday break.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.2 percent, to 21,830.02, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.2 percent, to 9,731.53 points.

The market will be closed on Friday, but many traders have already switched into a holiday mood.

Most sectors ended Tuesday firmer, aided by a steady mainland market, and a rebound on Wall Street overnight.

Although oil prices reached fresh 11-year lows, oil major PetroChina was little changed, while Sinopec managed to end the session up nearly 1 percent.

The Hong Kong stock exchange (HKEx) said it is strengthening its environmental, social and governance reporting guidelines for listed companies in a bid to beef up corporate governance in the financial centre.

Its listed unit the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd dipped 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Richard Borsuk)