HONG KONG Jan 11 Hong Kong shares finished down on Monday after major mainland indices closed at their lowest levels since September.

The Hang Seng index fell 2.8 percent, to 19,888.50, while the China Enterprises Index lost 3.9 percent, to 8,505.16 points.

Technology and financial equities led the Hang Seng lower, with big index movers including Tencent, and banking and insurance stocks.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 2.2 billion shares. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)