HONG KONG Jan 12 Hong Kong shares finished down on Tuesday as technology and financial shares weighed, and following a sharp rise in Hong Kong short-term borrowing costs over the last two days.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.9 percent, to 19,711.76, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.8 percent, to 8,439.31 points.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.9 billion shares. (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)