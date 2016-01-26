Jan 26 Hong Kong shares tumbled more than 2 percent on Tuesday, dragged lower by resumed slides in global equity markets and oil prices.

A sharp sell-off in mainland China markets in afternoon trade added to selling pressure in Hong Kong.

The Hang Seng index ended down 2.5 percent at 18,860.80 points while the China Enterprises Index lost 3.4 percent to 7,895.16. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)