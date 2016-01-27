UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG Jan 27 Hong Kong shares finished higher on Wednesday, bucking sliding onshore markets as bargain hunters sought attractively-priced shares.
The Hang Seng index rose 1.0 percent, to 19,052.45, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.8 percent, to 7,959.51 points.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February