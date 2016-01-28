Jan 28 Hong Kong shares were firm on Thursday despite renewed panic selling on the mainland.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.8 percent, to 19,195.83, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.9 percent, to 8,028.58 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main board were Hangfat Ginseng, down 91.4 percent to HK$0.03; CCT Land, down 4.0 percent to HK$0.02 and Jun Yang Financial, down 2.1 percent to HK$0.05.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 2.0 billion shares. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)