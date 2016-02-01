Feb 1 Hong Kong shares fell on Monday after an official survey showed China's factory activity shrank more than expected in January and by its fastest pace in nearly 3-1/2 years.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.5 percent to end at 19,595.50 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.2 percent to 8,144.85. (Repoerting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)