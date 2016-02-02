Feb 2 Hong Kong shares ended lower on Tuesday, uninspired by a sharp rebound in mainland stocks, as energy shares led falls.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.8 percent, to 19,446.84, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.1 percent, to 8,058.83 points.

