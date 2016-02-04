Feb 4 Hong Kong stocks rose on Thursday as energy shares surged on a rebound in oil prices, while an overnight tumble in the U.S. dollar eased fears of capital outflows.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.0 percent, to 19,183.09, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.5 percent, to 7,974.40 points.

An index trading energy plays jumped 4.6 percent, aided by sharp rises in oil giants PetroChina, Sinopec and CNOOC.

Sentiment was also aided by a weaker dollar. The dollar index fell to its lowest level in three months. (Reportin by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)