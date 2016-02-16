Feb 16 Hong Kong shares extended gains on Tuesday, led by energy stocks as sentiment improved on the back of higher oil prices and rebounding European and Chinese equities.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.1 percent, to 19,122.08, while the China Enterprises Index gained 2.1 percent, to 8,028.34 points.

Shares rose across the board. An index tracking energy shares jumped more than 3 percent. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)