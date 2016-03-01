March 1 Hong Kong shares finished up on Tuesday, tracking China shares that finally rallied in late afternoon following an easing move by the central bank.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.6 percent, to 19,407.46, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.9 percent, to 8,068.29 points.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.5 billion shares. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)