March 3 Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index pulled back slightly on Thursday from seven-week highs as investors took profit from a rebound that had been fuelled by strength in global and mainland markets.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.3 percent, to 19,941.76, but the China Enterprises Index gained 0.2 percent, to 8,390.79 points.

Most sectors fell, but energy and resource shares, which had led the recent bounce, remained firm. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)