March 7 Hong Kong shares ended Monday roughly
flat, ignoring a rally in mainland markets and on the back of
rising selling pressure after the benchmark Hang Seng Index rose
10 percent over the past three weeks.
Hang Seng fell 0.1 percent, to 20,159.72, while the
China Enterprises Index gained 0.8 percent, to 8,626.31
points.
Hong Hao, managing director of research at BOCOM
International, said a Hong Kong rally could resume if appetite
for risky assets picks up again.
"Hong Kong has priced in a lot of bad news. With low
valuations...Hong Kong has good reasons to rebound," he wrote.
Energy shares were firm on the back of a sustained
rebound in oil prices.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Sam
Holmes)