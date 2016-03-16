March 16 Hong Kong shares finished down on Wednesday as investors sold shares on the final day of the annual meeting of China's parliament.

Analysts said market participants might be taking profits protectively ahead of the closure of the National People's Congress, although mainland shares finished up.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.2 percent, to 20,257.70, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.4 percent, to 8,571.36 points.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.3 billion shares.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)