HONG KONG, March 17 Hong Kong shares finished higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve reduced the number of expected interest rate hikes this year, buoying global equities.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.2 percent to 20,503.81 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 2.4 percent to 8,773.83.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.7 billion shares.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)