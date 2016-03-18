HONG KONG, March 18 Hong Kong shares rose on Friday, buoyed by gains in mainland China shares which were boosted by easing fears of capital outflows as the dollar weakened.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.8 percent to 20,671.63 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.2 percent to 8,883.01.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 2.2 billion shares.

For the week, the Hang Seng was up 2.3 percent.

