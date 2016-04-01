April 1 Hong Kong's benchmark index suffered its biggest one-day loss in five weeks on Friday, after rating agency Standard & Poor's downgraded its outlook for China and Hong Kong.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.3 percent, to 20,498.92, its biggest one-day percentage loss since Feb. 25. For the week, the Hang Seng was up 0.8 percent.

The China Enterprises Index lost 1.8 percent on Friday, to 8,842.86 points. For the week, it gained 1.6 percent.

S&P on Thursday cut its outlook for China's sovereign credit rating to negative from stable, and also downgraded the outlook for Hong Kong.

Shares fell across the board, with the energy sector among the biggest decliners. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)