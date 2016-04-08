Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 8 Hong Kong stocks ended slightly higher on Friday as investors searched for cues on direction ahead of China's March economic data.
The Hang Seng index rose 0.5 percent, to 20,370.40, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.7 percent, to 8,704.81 points.
For the week, the Hang Seng shed 0.6 percent while the HSCE fell 1.6 percent.
Over the next week, China will release key economic data for March, which will be closely monitored by investors to assess the country's economic health.
On Friday in Hong Kong, the energy sector strengthened 0.95 percent and property & construction by 0.84 percent.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)