April 19 Hong Kong stocks tracked regional
markets higher on Tuesday, with risk appetites rekindled by a
rebound in crude oil prices which boosted most markets, traders
said.
The Hang Seng index ended up 1.3 percent, to
21,436.21 points, while the China Enterprises Index rose
1.7 percent, to 9,244.45 points.
Energy shares surged on higher oil prices, with top Chinese
oil producer PetroChina jumping 3.8 percent at
HK$5.43. The financial sector also rose, led by index
heavyweight HSBC Holdings, which gained 3.7 percent
the day after its chief executive told shareholders the bank is
studying the possibility of buying back some of its shares.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)