April 21 Hong Kong stocks produced solid gains on Thursday as a strong overnight performance by oil helped boost energy shares.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.8 percent, to 21,622.25, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.3 percent, to 9,248.40 points.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.8 billion shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)