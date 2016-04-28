SHANGHAI, April 28 Hong Kong shares ended slightly firmer on Thursday, as the U.S. Federal Reserve appeared to be in no hurry to raise interest rates, although major indexes gave up most of their gains after the Bank of Japan held off on expanding monetary stimulus.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.1 percent, to 21,388.03, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.3 percent, to 9,060.93 points.

"The Fed actually pulled some buyers into the Hong Kong property stocks in the initial part of the session. But then Japan led the pullback ... as the central bank maintained its original interest rate policy when people had expected them to cut," said Alex Wong, Hong Kong-based director at Ample Finance Group.

Performance varied among sectors. Energy and property shares rose, but financial and IT stocks fell. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)