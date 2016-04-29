April 29 - Hong Kong shares dropped over 1 percent on Friday as sentiment was soured by a tumble in Japanese stocks, after the Bank of Japan disappointed markets by electing not to expand monetary stimulus on Thursday.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.5 percent, to 21,067.05, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.3 percent, to 8,939.47 points.

Hang Seng was down 1.9 percent for the week, but rose 1.4 percent in April.

Stocks fell across the board.

Banking stocks sagged after Chinese lenders posted flat profit growth amid rising bad debt.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) , China's biggest lender, fell 1.6 percent. (Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)