May 3 Hong Kong's benchmark index fell the most in nearly 12 weeks on Tuesday, as some Asian markets gave up earlier gains amid worries about the ability of global central banks to boost growth through aggressive policy easing.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.9 percent, to 20,676.94, the biggest one-day percentage loss since Feb 11.

The China Enterprises Index lost 2.1 percent, to 8,748.70 points, its worst day since Feb. 25.

The Hong Kong market was closed for a public holiday on Monday, when the Japanese stock market tumbled over 3 percent.

All main sectors in Hong Kong lost ground, with energy and IT shares leading the declines. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)