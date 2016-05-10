May 10 Hong Kong shares finished higher on Tuesday as a strong afternoon performance by technology and finance shares helped offset weakness in energy stocks which weighed on indices in the morning.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.4 percent, to 20,242.68, while the China Enterprises Index also gained 0.4 percent, to 8,486.16 points.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.5 billion shares. (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)