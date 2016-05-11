Hong Kong stocks fall in subdued trade amid geopolitical worries
April 13 Hong Kong stocks pulled back on Thursday in thin trading as investors were reluctant to stake out positions amid simmering geopolitical tensions.
May 11 - Hong Kong shares fell on Wednesday as investors waited for more clues on whether a recent pick-up in China's economy was just a seasonal blip or something more sustainable.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.9 percent, to 20,055.29 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.5 percent to 8,443.67.
Most sectors fell, but consumer and materials shares rose over 1 percent.
Strong March data had raised hopes that China's economy was bottoming out from a prolonged slump -- possibly allowing the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to be more cautious about additional policy easing this year. But mixed April data so far, weak factory surveys and surging debt levels have fueled doubts about whether the recovery has legs. (Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)
SHANGHAI, April 13 Chinese stocks inched up on Thursday as investors continued to bet on stocks that could benefit from Beijing's plan to build a vast new economic zone, though gains were capped by fears that policy tightening will crimp economic growth.