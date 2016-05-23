May 23 Hong Kong shares gave up initial gains and ended Monday flat, reflecting continued investor caution amid worries about China's economy and a possible U.S. interest rate hike next month.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.2 percent, to 19,809.03, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.1 percent, to 8,308.21 points.

Most sectors fell, with property and energy shares heading declines.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.1 billion shares, near the lowest level in more than four months.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)