June 1 - Hong Kong's benchmark stock index dipped on Wednesday, snapping a five-session winning streak, amid lingering worries about China's economy.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.3 percent, to 20,760.98. The China Enterprises Index was unchanged at 8,708.29 points.

China's manufacturing activity showed signs of steadying in May but remained weak amid soft demand at home and abroad, suggesting the world's second-largest economy is still struggling to regain traction.

Investors are also cautious amid rising expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates soon.

Most sectors fell, but energy and IT shares rose sharply. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)