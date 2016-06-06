June 6 - Hong Kong shares reversed earlier losses and ended
slightly higher on Monday, supported by gains in energy
and materials shares as oil and metal prices rose.
But investors remained cautious about prospects for a U.S.
interest rate hike this summer, despite Friday's disappointing
jobs report, and are anxious over Britain's June 23 vote on
whether to remain in the EU.
The Hang Seng index rose 0.4 percent to 21,030.22
points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.6
percent to 8,865.35 points.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)