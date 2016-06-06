June 6 - Hong Kong shares reversed earlier losses and ended slightly higher on Monday, supported by gains in energy and materials shares as oil and metal prices rose.

But investors remained cautious about prospects for a U.S. interest rate hike this summer, despite Friday's disappointing jobs report, and are anxious over Britain's June 23 vote on whether to remain in the EU.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.4 percent to 21,030.22 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.6 percent to 8,865.35 points. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)