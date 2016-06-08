BRIEF-Korea Deposit Insurance cuts stake in Woori Bank to 21.4 pct
* Says Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation cuts stake in the co by selling 13.5 million shares of the co
(Repeats to attach to alert)
June 8 Hong Kong shares were little changed on Wednesday and trading was tepid ahead of the Dragon Boat festival holiday.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.1 percent, to 21,297.88, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.3 percent, to 9,027.82 points.
Most sectors, including IT and property fell, but energy shares were firm.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.6 billion shares.
Shares of Xiao Nan Guo Restaurants fell 10 pct to an all-time low, after the company unveiled plans for a rights issue to fund the purchase of a stake in an e-commerce platform. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Says Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation cuts stake in the co by selling 13.5 million shares of the co
TAIPEI, Feb 3 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat on Friday after early gains were eroded when regional and China markets fell after Beijing unexpectedly hiked short-term rates. China's central bank surprised financial markets by raising short-term interest rates on the first day back from a long holiday, in a further sign that it is slowly moving to a tighter policy bias as the economy shows signs of steadying. As of 0313 GMT, the main TAIEX index was largely unchanged at 9,43
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02032017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Finance Minister at interactive session with industry chambers in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly f