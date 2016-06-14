June 14 - Hong Kong shares fell on Tuesday, with market
sentiment curbed by worries about China's economy and
uncertainty around this week's Federal Reserve meeting and next
week's British referendum on whether to leave the European
Union.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.6 percent to 20,387.53
points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.4
percent to 8,583.09.
Global investors are increasingly concerned about a
potential Brexit after recent polling showed a swing in favour
of exiting the EU. The referendum is on June 23.
All main sectors fell on Tuesday, with utility and
resources shares leading the decline.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim
Coghill)