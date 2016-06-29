June 29 Hong Kong stocks tracked global markets
higher on Wednesday, breaking a three-day losing streak, as
panic triggered by the Brexit vote slowly eased.
The Hang Seng index rose 1.3 percent, to 20,436.12
points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.4
percent to 8,571.44.
Market sentiment was bolstered by rebounds in Europe and on
Wall Street as investors start bargain hunting in the wake of
heavy selling after Britain's vote to leave the European Union
late last week.
Nearly all sectors rose, with IT and energy
shares leading the gain.
But the Hong Kong-listed shares of China Vanke
fell 2.1 percent to 1-1/2 year lows as a power struggle between
the developer's management and major shareholders continued to
dent investor confidence.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim
Coghill)