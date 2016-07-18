July 18 Hong Kong shares finished up on Monday in line with European and most other Asian shares, shrugging off weak Chinese house price momentum in June which dented China shares.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.7 percent, to 21,803.18, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.5 percent, to 9,090.95 points.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.4 billion shares.