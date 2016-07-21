July 21 Hong Kong's benchmark share index closed above 22,000 on Thursday for the first time this year, joining a regional rally that led many Asian bourses higher.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.5 percent, to 22,000.49, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.4 percent, to 9,057.08 points.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.6 billion shares.

