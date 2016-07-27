SHANGHAI, July 27 Hong Kong shares finished modestly higher on Wednesday, shaking off sharp losses in mainland China markets.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.4 percent to 22,218.99 points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.6 percent to 9,115.29.

China stocks closed sharply lower, with major indexes suffering their worst daily losses in six weeks, as investors sold off on worries that regulatory changes are coming. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)