SHANGHAI, July 29 Hong Kong shares ended down more than 1 percent on Friday, pressured by a selloff across much of Asia as fresh policy easing by the Bank of Japan failed to meet market expectations for bolder action.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.3 percent to 21,891.37 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.4 percent to 8,958.97 points.

For the week the Hang Seng was down 0.3 percent, while the HSCE was down 0.8 percent.

Despite those losses, the Hang Seng still gained 5.3 percent for the month and the HSCE 2.8 percent. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)