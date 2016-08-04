Aug 4 Hong Kong shares joined a global market rally as a rebound in oil prices improved risk appetites.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.4 percent, to 21,832.23, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.3 percent, to 9,004.62 points.

Most sectors rose, with energy shares leading the gain after oil prices bounced.

Shares of HSBC extended their gain following the lender's announcement of a $2.5 billion share buy-back scheme on Wednesday. The stock, which rose 1.6 percent on Wednesday, climbed another 2.7 pcercent. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)