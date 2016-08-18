SHANGHAI Aug 18 Hong Kong shares followed Asian
markets higher on Thursday as minutes from the U.S. Federal
Reserve's latest meeting showed that the chances of a September
interest rate hike appear slim.
The market was also bolstered by investors seeking to
front-run expected fresh inflows from the upcoming Shenzhen-Hong
Kong Stock Connect.
The Hang Seng index rose 1 percent to 23,023.16
points, while the China Enterprises Index edge up 0.1
percent to 9,654.69.
A launch date for the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Connect has yet to
be announced, but the Hong Kong exchange operator hopes it can
kick off before Christmas.
Traders say while much of the impact of the scheme has
already been priced in, expectations of fresh money inflows from
the mainland could still help bolster Hong Kong stocks for a
some time.
Most sectors rose, with IT stocks, which will
directly benefit from the Connect, surging over 4 percent.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)