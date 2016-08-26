UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Aug 26 Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday but were flat for the week, reflecting investor caution ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
Yellen will speak at the annual gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later in the global day. Investors await clues on U.S. monetary policies.
The Hang Seng index rose 0.4 percent, to 22,909.54, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.5 percent, to 9,550.04 points.
For the week, the market was roughly flat.
Most sectors in Hong Kong rose, led by energy and tech stocks (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts