SHANGHAI, Sept 1 Hong Kong shares rose on Thursday and the main index finished at the highest level in more than a year, helped by capital inflows from the mainland.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.8 percent to 23,162.34 points, the highest since Aug. 19, 2015.

The China Enterprises Index was up 0.7 percent, to 9,606.08 points.

The gains were supported by financial shares with its subindex rising 1.5 percent.

Index heavyweight HSBC Holdings gained 2.8 percent after Deutsche Bank raised its target price and the bank was a co-bookrunner for a special drawing rights denominated bond in China.

Investors from mainland China have bought shares in Hong Kong in recent days as preparations for the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect proceed.

The Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme is expected to be launched in mid- or late November, Xinhua state news agency reported on Tuesday, citing an official with the securities regulator.

Chinese investors utilised nearly 40 percent of the total southbound daily quota on Thursday under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)