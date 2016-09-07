SHANGHAI, Sept 7 Hong Kong's benchmark share index slipped on Wednesday, snapping a four-day winning streak, but an index tracking Hong Kong-listed Chinese shares continued to advance as more money flowed in from mainland investors.

The Hang Seng index ended down 0.2 percent at 23,741.81, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.3 percent to 9,970.19, rising for a fifth straight day.

Most sectors fell, with IT and telecom stocks leading the decline.

Chinese money continues to flow into Hong Kong stocks in large volume under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme, as investors seek to front-run a similar cross-border link, between Shenzhen and Hong Kong, expected to be launched in November. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)