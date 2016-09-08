SHANGHAI, Sept 8 Hong Kong's benchmark index
finished higher on Thursday as fresh inflows from mainland China
persisted, and as fears of a U.S. interest rate hike this month
faded.
The Hang Seng index rose 0.8 percent to 23,919.34
points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.4
percent to 10,008.21.
The Fed said overnight in its Beige Book report of anecdotal
information that the U.S. economy expanded at a modest pace in
July and August.
But there was little sign that wage pressures are being felt
beyond highly skilled jobs, which the Fed is looking for to push
inflation higher.
Thanks to ongoing fresh inflows from mainland under the
Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme, the indexes hit a
series of one-year highs in recent days as investors seek to
front-run a similar cross-border link between Shenzhen and Hong
Kong, expected to be launched in November.
As of the close, some 5.2 billion yuan ($780.4 million) or
nearly half of the daily southbound quota of the Hong
Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect had been used.
($1 = 6.6630 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)