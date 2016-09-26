Sept 26 Hong Kong stocks suffered their biggest
single-day drop in two weeks on Monday as the market's recent
rally showed signs of fatigue.
The decline came after losses on Wall Street on Friday and
as investors turned their attention to American politics ahead
of the first U.S. presidential debate later on Monday.
The Hang Seng index fell 1.6 percent to 23,317.92
points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.7
percent to 9,629.35.
The HSI has rallied around 12 percent so far in the third
quarter, buoyed in large part by investments from mainland
Chinese who are attracted by lower valuations in Hong Kong and
are looking for ways to hedge the risk of further depreciation
in the yuan currency.
"There is still some room for further rallies, despite the
indices showing a few signs of fatigue," Christian Nolting,
Global Chief Investment Officer at Deutsche Bank Wealth
Management wrote, citing relative attractive dividends of Hong
Kong stocks.
However, he also pointed out that "policy and economic
uncertainty in the rest of the world represent a downside risk
for equity markets in general."
Nearly all main sectors fell, with raw material and
industrial stocks leading the decline.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by)