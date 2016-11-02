SHANGHAI Nov 2 Hong Kong shares ended at their lowest in more than two months on Wednesday, joining a global sell-off in risk assets amid uncertainty over the U.S. presidential election next week.

Also damping sentiment was a slump in financial heavyweight Standard Chartered following the lender's confirmation of a Hong Kong investigation, and a tumble in energy shares as oil prices hit a one-month low.

The benchmark Hang Seng index fell 1.5 percent, to 22,810.50, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.9 percent, to 9,519.87 points.

Global markets were roiled by signs that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's lead over her Republican rival Donald Trump sharply narrowed after the Federal Bureau of Investigation opened a review into emails linked to a private server used by Clinton when she was secretary of state.

A Clinton victory is seen to represent the status quo, while Donald Trump is seen as creating uncertainty given his pledge to tear up international trade deals and slap import tariffs.

All main sectors fell in Hong Kong, with financial and energy shares leading the decline.

Hong Kong-traded shares of Standard Chartered plummeted to a two-week low after third-quarter results came in below forecasts and the British lender confirmed a Hong Kong investigation.

