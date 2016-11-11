SHANGHAI Nov 11 Hong Kong stocks fell to
3-month lows on Friday as investors braced for data later in the
day which is expected to show the city's economic growth slowed
sharply in the third quarter.
The Hang Seng index ended 1.4 percent lower at
22,531.09 points, paring Thursday's gains and bringing its
weekly loss to 0.5 percent.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index lost 1.2
percent to 9,433.37, and slid 0.6 percent on the week.
Some economists surveyed by Reuters expected that Hong
Kong's growth likely slowed to just 0.3 percent in the third
quarter from the second, with weak exports, sluggish retail
sales and falling tourist arrivals continuing to take a toll.
Most stock market sectors fell, with information technology
leading the decline.
But an index tracking material shares rose over 2
percent, in line with its mainland China peers, as investors bet
on sectors that may benefit from U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump's pledge to increase infrastructure spending.
The GDP data will be released at 0830 GMT after the market
is closed.
(Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim
Coghill)