MOVES-Insurer Lancashire appoints chief for Cathedral Underwriting
Jan 27 Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd said it had appointed Andrew McKee as chief of its Cathedral Underwriting business with effect from June 26.
Dec 1 Hong Kong stocks closed at their highest level in three weeks on Thursday, buoyed by a surge in energy sector shares after OPEC agreed to a deal to reduce production, sending oil prices soaring.
The benchmark Hang Seng index pared early gains but still ended up 0.4 percent at 22,878.23 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index rose 0.6 percent to 9,892.31 points.
The world's largest oil exporters agreed on Wednesday to cut output for the first time in eight years to ease a global supply glut that had halved the value of a barrel of crude.
Oil prices climbed over 10 percent after the OPEC deal.
Energy shares rallied 3.6 percent, with index heavyweight CNOOC Ltd soaring over 6 percent.
The market also benefitted from some support from Chinese stock markets which rose on better-than-expected manufacturing activity.
Sectors were mixed, with strength in energy and telecommunication shares offseting weakness in services and utilities sector. (Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toshiba Corp is currently looking to sell less than 20 percent of its memory chip business as it looks to raise capital to offset an upcoming multi-billion dollar charge, but may eventually list it, executives said on Friday.
