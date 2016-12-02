Dec 2 Hong Kong stocks fell the most in two
weeks on Friday as investor anxiety over Italy's weekend
referendum and U.S. payroll data later in the day offset
optimism over the Shenzhen-Hong Kong investment link set to go
live on Monday.
The Hang Seng index dropped 1.4 percent to 22,564.82
points, and lost more than 0.7 percent for the week. The Hong
Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.1 percent to
9,781.23.
Shares lost ground across the board, with tech and
services sectors among the worst performers.
Energy shares took a breather following a sharp
rally driven by this week's deal by the Organisation of
Petroelum Exporting Countries to cut production.
The long-awaited Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect will
launch on Monday. Analysts expect the scheme will benefit Hong
Kong more as small-cap stocks are much cheaper there than in
Shenzhen.
